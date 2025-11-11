Lesha Industries standalone net profit rises 125.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 97.84% to Rs 0.10 croreNet profit of Lesha Industries rose 125.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 97.84% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.104.62 -98 OPM %00.65 -PBDT0.090.04 125 PBT0.090.04 125 NP0.090.04 125
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content