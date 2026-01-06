Tuesday, January 06, 2026 | 02:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LG Electronics India gains after inking APA with CBDT

LG Electronics India gains after inking APA with CBDT

Image

Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

LG Electronics India advanced 1.07% to Rs 1,484.90 after the company signed Advance Pricing Agreement (APA) with the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), leading to a reduction in its net tax exposure.

Following the signing of APA, contingent liabilities of Rs 172.43 crore related to direct taxes will become Nil. In Addition, contingency amount of Rs 315.30 crore related to royalty payments to LG Electronics Inc., Korea (Promoter) will also become Nil.

The company will incur net tax expense of Rs 17.71 crore (excluding applicable interest, which will be computed as per payment date). Further, LG Electronics India will be required to make net payment of Rs 3.85 crore to LG Electronics Inc. under the secondary adjustment provisions in compliance with Indias transfer pricing regulations.

 

Earlier, the company had filed advance pricing agreement application dated March 29, 2018, with the Tax Authorities of India for the period of 9 Years i.e. April 1, 2014 to March 31, 2023.

LG Electronics India (LEIL), a subsidiary of South Koreabased LG Electronics, is one of Indias leading consumer durables companies. It manufactures and sells a wide range of products, including TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, and air conditioners, serving both retail and institutional customers.

The companys standalone net profit declined 27.3% to Rs 389.43 crore despite 1% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 6,174.03 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes jump at Poly Medicure Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Poly Medicure Ltd counter

Rising electricity demand in India fuels industrial and domestic growth

Rising electricity demand in India fuels industrial and domestic growth

Sensex slumps 460 pts; realty shares decline

Sensex slumps 460 pts; realty shares decline

GM Breweries Q3 PAT soars 91% YoY to Rs 42 cr

GM Breweries Q3 PAT soars 91% YoY to Rs 42 cr

India's auto retails grew 7.71% in CY'25; reports FADA

India's auto retails grew 7.71% in CY'25; reports FADA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayPremier Energies ShareNifty Metal Index TodayONGC Gas Leak Gold and Silver Rate TodayBGMI Redeem CodesSensex Fall TodayUS Visa RulesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon