Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Poly Medicure Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Poly Medicure Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Poly Medicure Ltd saw volume of 14.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.24 lakh shares

Dr Agarwals Health Care Ltd, Nava Ltd, Trent Ltd, Redington Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 06 January 2026.

Poly Medicure Ltd saw volume of 14.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.24 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.14% to Rs.1,778.40. Volumes stood at 96746 shares in the last session.

Dr Agarwals Health Care Ltd notched up volume of 8.65 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 85357 shares. The stock rose 2.53% to Rs.512.75. Volumes stood at 59639 shares in the last session.

 

Nava Ltd saw volume of 22.69 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.62 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.67% to Rs.616.30. Volumes stood at 4.22 lakh shares in the last session.

Trent Ltd witnessed volume of 43.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.61 lakh shares. The stock dropped 8.40% to Rs.4,057.70. Volumes stood at 5.1 lakh shares in the last session.

Redington Ltd witnessed volume of 84.04 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16.46 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.25% to Rs.287.50. Volumes stood at 13.72 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Rising electricity demand in India fuels industrial and domestic growth

Sensex slumps 460 pts; realty shares decline

GM Breweries Q3 PAT soars 91% YoY to Rs 42 cr

India's auto retails grew 7.71% in CY'25; reports FADA

Aether Industries extends rally, jumps 22% in six days

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 2:30 PM IST

