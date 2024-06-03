Libas Consumer Products consolidated net profit rises 127.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.22% to Rs 22.44 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 31.36% to Rs 5.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.68% to Rs 74.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 81.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Libas Consumer Products rose 127.22% to Rs 4.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.22% to Rs 22.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.