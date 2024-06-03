Business Standard
Croissance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Reported sales nil
Net loss of Croissance reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 85.71% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 74.62% to Rs 0.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales01.77 -100 0.662.60 -75 OPM %027.12 -12.1222.69 - PBDT-0.050.51 PL 0.090.71 -87 PBT-0.050.51 PL 0.090.71 -87 NP-0.070.29 PL 0.070.49 -86
First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

