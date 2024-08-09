Liberty Shoes standalone net profit rises 39.10% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.77% to Rs 155.93 crore

Net profit of Liberty Shoes rose 39.10% to Rs 4.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.77% to Rs 155.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 143.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.155.93143.3610.3110.9313.1412.056.594.534.663.35