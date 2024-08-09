Liberty Shoes standalone net profit rises 39.10% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.77% to Rs 155.93 croreNet profit of Liberty Shoes rose 39.10% to Rs 4.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.77% to Rs 155.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 143.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales155.93143.36 9 OPM %10.3110.93 -PBDT13.1412.05 9 PBT6.594.53 45 NP4.663.35 39
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content