Beryl Drugs standalone net profit declines 30.19% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Beryl Drugs declined 30.19% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 22.93% to Rs 6.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.6.258.1115.8413.930.781.010.500.730.370.53