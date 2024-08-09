Nath Industries standalone net profit rises 117.65% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.65% to Rs 87.61 croreNet profit of Nath Industries rose 117.65% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.65% to Rs 87.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 83.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales87.6183.72 5 OPM %5.823.43 -PBDT2.641.99 33 PBT0.370.20 85 NP0.370.17 118
