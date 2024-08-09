Bajaj Global standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 0.12 croreNet profit of Bajaj Global rose 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.120.08 50 OPM %41.6737.50 -PBDT0.050.04 25 PBT0.050.04 25 NP0.040.03 33
