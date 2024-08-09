Bajaj Global standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 0.12 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Global rose 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.120.0841.6737.500.050.040.050.040.040.03