Berger Paints PAT slips to Rs 354 cr in Q1 FY25

The paint major's consolidated net profit decline marginally to Rs 353.56 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 354.35 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 3091.01 crore in the June quarter, up 2.03% from Rs 3029.51 crore recorded in Q1 FY24. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Profit before tax for Q1 FY25 was at Rs 465.98 crore, down 2.14% on year on year basis. EBITDA slipped 6.17% to Rs 522.41 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 556.75 crore posted in Q1 FY24. EBITDA margin reduced to 16.9% in Q1 FY25 as compared to 18.4 % registered in the corresponding quarter previous year.

On standalone basis, the companys net profit declined 6.37% to Rs 305.52 crore despite of 2.43% increase in revenue to Rs 2,806.31 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

Abhijit Roy, managing director & CEO of Berger Paints India, said, "This quarter was tough due to elections, inclement weather and slowdown in a few key markets. In spite of this we were able to deliver double digit volume growth and the highest market share gain in a single quarter.

Though we did well on the volume growth front, the value sales were lower due to the impact of the price drop taken in the prior quarters and stronger sale seen in the high volume, low value products 1 in the waterproofing and construction chemicals category.

Profitability for the quarter, while healthy, had negative growth. Three factors contributed to this, among them being the base effect of a very high margin recorded in QI FY24, impact of price reductions in prior quarters and an increased investment in advertising and brand building activities linked to elections.

We continue to register robust growth in waterproofing, construction chemicals and wood coating segments. The industrial segment had a muted performance in April and May but saw revival from June onwards which bodes well for us in the months ahead.

On the international front, our Polish operations continued to do well while our operations in Nepal continues to be a challenge. We are now starting to see some signs of improvement in Nepal.

Berger Paints India is engaged in retail, decorative and industrial painting solutions.

Shares of Berger Paints gained 2.59% to end Rs 531.55 on the BSE.

