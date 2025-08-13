Libord Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 137.50% to Rs 0.19 croreNet profit of Libord Finance reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 137.50% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.190.08 138 OPM %-47.37-350.00 -PBDT0.080.05 60 PBT0.030 0 NP0.030 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content