LIC Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 152.58% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 9:21 AM IST
Sales rise 15.52% to Rs 6804.19 crore
Net profit of LIC Housing Finance rose 152.58% to Rs 1166.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 461.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 15.52% to Rs 6804.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 5890.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales6804.195890.15 16 OPM %89.9281.85 -PBDT1472.63594.55 148 PBT1454.32577.17 152 NP1166.52461.85 153
First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

