LIC Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 152.58% in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of LIC Housing Finance rose 152.58% to Rs 1166.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 461.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 15.52% to Rs 6804.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 5890.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.6804.195890.1589.9281.851472.63594.551454.32577.171166.52461.85