Business Standard

Saturday, February 08, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Life Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 16.26% in the December 2024 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 16.26% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 8.63% to Rs 107302.30 crore

Net profit of Life Insurance Corporation of India rose 16.26% to Rs 11008.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9468.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 8.63% to Rs 107302.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 117431.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales107302.30117431.94 -9 OPM %10.627.87 -PBDT12213.049445.20 29 PBT12213.049445.20 29 NP11008.659468.99 16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Popular Vehicles & Services' subsidiary receives LoI from Ather

Popular Vehicles & Services' subsidiary receives LoI from Ather

Hyundai Motor India introduces new variants and upgrades for EXTER and AURA

Hyundai Motor India introduces new variants and upgrades for EXTER and AURA

Gensol secures 250 MW solar PV project worth Rs 968 cr

Gensol secures 250 MW solar PV project worth Rs 968 cr

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services consolidated net profit rises 29.76% in the December 2024 quarter

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services consolidated net profit rises 29.76% in the December 2024 quarter

Delhivery consolidated net profit rises 113.41% in the December 2024 quarter

Delhivery consolidated net profit rises 113.41% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

Explore News

Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVEPatparganj Assembly resultRohini Assembly results 2025Market TodayStocks to Watch todayGold-Silver Price TodayKalkaji Assembly result 2025Latest News LIVEGreater Kailash Assembly resultBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon