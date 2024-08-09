Likhitha Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 7.83% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.61% to Rs 125.03 croreNet profit of Likhitha Infrastructure rose 7.83% to Rs 17.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 38.61% to Rs 125.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 90.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales125.0390.20 39 OPM %19.3823.22 -PBDT25.0421.60 16 PBT23.0420.16 14 NP17.0715.83 8
