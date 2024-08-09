Info Edge (India) consolidated net profit rises 46.85% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.11% to Rs 676.71 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Info Edge (India) rose 46.85% to Rs 232.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 158.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.11% to Rs 676.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 625.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.676.71625.9530.9628.84355.09240.45329.39216.71232.90158.60