Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Info Edge (India) consolidated net profit rises 46.85% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Sales rise 8.11% to Rs 676.71 crore
Net profit of Info Edge (India) rose 46.85% to Rs 232.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 158.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.11% to Rs 676.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 625.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales676.71625.95 8 OPM %30.9628.84 -PBDT355.09240.45 48 PBT329.39216.71 52 NP232.90158.60 47
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

India's equity MF inflows ease off record high levels in July, shows data

Kolte-Patil Developers hits 52-week low on weak Q1 show; stock slips 4%

LIVE : A victory of truth; we hope that Kejriwal, Jain will also get justice, say AAP leaders

Godrej Prop stock soars 3% on land parcel win; Rs 5k cr revenue potential

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Aditi and Diksha in action; Aman's bronze medal bout at 11 PM

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 1:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEParis Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon