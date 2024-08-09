Kolte Patil Developers consolidated net profit declines 86.44% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 40.34% to Rs 340.75 croreNet profit of Kolte Patil Developers declined 86.44% to Rs 6.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 45.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 40.34% to Rs 340.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 571.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales340.75571.16 -40 OPM %8.1515.80 -PBDT20.9661.01 -66 PBT16.7857.95 -71 NP6.2345.96 -86
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content