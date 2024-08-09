Alkem Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 90.13% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.16% to Rs 3031.82 croreNet profit of Alkem Laboratories rose 90.13% to Rs 545.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 286.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.16% to Rs 3031.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2967.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3031.822967.72 2 OPM %20.0813.11 -PBDT699.84425.26 65 PBT619.36352.85 76 NP545.16286.73 90
