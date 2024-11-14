Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lime Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Lime Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

Sales rise 5.78% to Rs 2.38 crore

Net Loss of Lime Chemicals reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.78% to Rs 2.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2.382.25 6 OPM %-2.52-5.78 -PBDT-0.03-0.09 67 PBT-0.05-0.11 55 NP-0.05-0.11 55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 150 pts lower at 77,550; Nifty at 25,550; Broader markets gain

AUS vs PAK 1st T20 live score updates

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st T20: AUS vs PAK toss delayed due to rain

indigo airlines, indigo

LIVE: After Mumbai Airport, Nagpur-Kolkata flight gets bomb threat; lands in Raipur

Spicejet

SpiceJet clears $90.8 million EDC debt, secures full ownership of 13 planes

HAL, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

Hindustan Aeronautics share price gains 3% as Q2 profit jumps 22% YoY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 1:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon