Happiest Minds Technologies consolidated net profit declines 15.29% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Sales rise 28.29% to Rs 521.64 crore

Net profit of Happiest Minds Technologies declined 15.29% to Rs 49.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 58.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 28.29% to Rs 521.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 406.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales521.64406.62 28 OPM %17.6020.32 -PBDT90.8493.67 -3 PBT67.7279.12 -14 NP49.5258.46 -15

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

