HOV Services consolidated net profit rises 9.59% in the September 2024 quarter

HOV Services consolidated net profit rises 9.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Sales rise 30.07% to Rs 5.58 crore

Net profit of HOV Services rose 9.59% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 30.07% to Rs 5.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5.584.29 30 OPM %15.9516.32 -PBDT1.331.14 17 PBT1.080.98 10 NP0.800.73 10

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

