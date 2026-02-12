Impala Industrial Enterprises standalone net profit rises 400.00% in the December 2025 quarter
Reported sales nilNet profit of Impala Industrial Enterprises rose 400.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 and during the previous quarter ended December 2024.
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 9:21 AM IST