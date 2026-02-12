Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 09:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Priya International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.74 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 9:20 AM IST

Sales decline 55.00% to Rs 0.09 crore

Net Loss of Priya International reported to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 55.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.090.20 -55 OPM %-822.22-80.00 -PBDT-0.74-0.16 -363 PBT-0.74-0.16 -363 NP-0.74-0.16 -363

