Electrotherm (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 35.42 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 16.41% to Rs 903.79 croreNet loss of Electrotherm (India) reported to Rs 35.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 88.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 16.41% to Rs 903.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1081.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales903.791081.23 -16 OPM %-3.399.94 -PBDT-35.1698.95 PL PBT-46.2888.27 PL NP-35.4288.34 PL
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 9:21 AM IST