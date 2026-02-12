Electrotherm (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 35.42 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.41% to Rs 903.79 crore

Net loss of Electrotherm (India) reported to Rs 35.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 88.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 16.41% to Rs 903.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1081.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.903.791081.23-3.399.94-35.1698.95-46.2888.27-35.4288.34

