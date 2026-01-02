Lineage Power (subsidiary of Pace Digitek) receives order worth Rs 94 cr from BSNL

Pace Digitek announced a landmark achievement as its material subsidiary, Lineage Power, has received a prestigious order from Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL). This strategic contract, valued at approximately Rs 94.35 crore, positions Lineage Power as a critical partner in reinforcing BSNL's power infrastructure.
Under the terms of this major order, Lineage Power will deploy 25,000 advanced Lithium-Ion (Li- ion) battery modules (100 AH/48V) alongside 2,500 high-durability IP55-rated racks. Engineered for both indoor and outdoor resilience, these systems will be configured into high-capacity battery sets ranging from 300AH to 1200AH, providing the high-efficiency energy storage essential for modern telecom network requirements.
Reflecting a deep commitment to operational excellence, this procurement is backed by an industry- leading 5-year comprehensive warranty followed by a 5-year Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC). This 10-year support lifecycle ensures that BSNL's critical infrastructure remains operational, sustainable, and reliable for the long term.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content