UCO Bank gains after total advances jump 16% YoY in Q3

UCO Bank gains after total advances jump 16% YoY in Q3

Image

Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

UCO Bank rallied 3.73% to Rs 30.63 after the bank reported a 16.27% rise in total advances to Rs 2.43 lakh crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 2.09 lakh crore recorded in Q3 FY25.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the total advances grew by 5.19% in Q3 FY26.

During the quarter, total business stood at Rs 5.54 lakh crore, registering a growth of 13.29% YoY and 3.36% QoQ. Total deposits increased to Rs 3.10 lakh crore, up 10.71% YoY and 1.64% QoQ.

Domestic advances stood at Rs 2.15 lakh crore as of 31 December 2025, marking a growth of 5.39% QoQ and 17.49% YoY.

 

Domestic deposits were at Rs 2.92 lakh crore, reflecting a 0.69% QoQ growth and a 10.19% YoY increase.

The domestic CASA ratio improved to 38.41% as of 31 December 2025, compared with 38.11% as of 30 September 2025 and 37.97% as of 31 December 2024.

The credit-deposit (CD) ratio strengthened to 78.61% as of 31 December 2025, compared with 75.47% as of 30 September 2025 and 74.45% as of 31 December 2024.

UCO Bank is engaged in providing a wide range of banking and financial services, including retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations.

The banks standalone net profit rose 2.8% to Rs 619.76 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 602.74 crore posted in Q2 FY25. The banks total income grew 4.9% to Rs 7,421.39 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 3:35 PM IST

