LKP Securities consolidated net profit declines 49.74% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.91% to Rs 24.62 crore

Net profit of LKP Securities declined 49.74% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.91% to Rs 24.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 25.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.24.6225.1020.1922.072.753.801.262.690.961.91

