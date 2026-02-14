Blue Cloud Softech Solutions consolidated net profit rises 97.66% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 80.90% to Rs 265.41 croreNet profit of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions rose 97.66% to Rs 18.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 80.90% to Rs 265.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 146.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales265.41146.72 81 OPM %12.2610.52 -PBDT28.1614.25 98 PBT25.1113.13 91 NP18.589.40 98
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Kamanwala Housing Construction reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.38 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 2:34 PM IST