Blue Cloud Softech Solutions consolidated net profit rises 97.66% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions rose 97.66% to Rs 18.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 80.90% to Rs 265.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 146.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

