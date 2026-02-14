Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 02:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gufic BioSciences consolidated net profit declines 35.68% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 2:34 PM IST

Sales rise 11.37% to Rs 231.41 crore

Net profit of Gufic BioSciences declined 35.68% to Rs 12.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.37% to Rs 231.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 207.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales231.41207.79 11 OPM %14.2516.33 -PBDT25.4130.88 -18 PBT17.7226.26 -33 NP12.4219.31 -36

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 2:34 PM IST

