Gufic BioSciences consolidated net profit declines 35.68% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.37% to Rs 231.41 crore

Net profit of Gufic BioSciences declined 35.68% to Rs 12.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.37% to Rs 231.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 207.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.231.41207.7914.2516.3325.4130.8817.7226.2612.4219.31

