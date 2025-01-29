Business Standard

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 | 09:34 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lloyd Enterprises' board OKs to acquire additional 12.25% stake in LICL

Lloyd Enterprises' board OKs to acquire additional 12.25% stake in LICL

Image

Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Lloyds Enterprises announced that its board has approved the acquisition of an additional 12.25% stake in Lloyds Infrastructure & Construction (LICL) for a total consideration of Rs 14.21 crore.

The Lloyds Infrastructure & Construction is engaged in business of construction activity. Its turnover was Rs 39.51 crore in FY24.

This investment is being made to explore investment opportunities and other general purposes.

The investment is part of the transfer of 4,90,00,000 equity shares of LICL from Mahaprabhu Venture to the company. As a result of this acquisition, LICL will become an associate company.

Lloyds Enterprises holding 12.25% equity stake in Lloyds Infrastructure & Construction. Post-acquisition, the company's total shareholding in Lloyds Infrastructure & Construction will be 24.50%.

 

The said acquisition will qualify as a related party transaction, as Lloyd Infrastructure & Construction is a related party of Lloyds Engineering Works, a subsidiary of Lloyds Enterprises. The transaction is being conducted on arms length basis.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump administration freezes $50 million in funding for 'condoms in Gaza'

India Canada

MEA rejects Canada's 'interference' claim, accuses Trudeau govt of meddling

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump-endorsed candidates win primary races to replace Matt Gaetz, Waltz

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals positive open for India markets; MSIL, TaMo nos eyed

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

LIVE: EC asks Kejriwal to provide evidence of Haryana govt 'poisoning' Delhi water supply by 8 pm

It will take 10-15 days for the shares to be credited to the company's demat account.

Lloyds Enterprises is a member of the Lloyds Group, which includes Lloyds Metals and Energy, Lloyds Luxuries, Lloyds Realty Developers and Lloyds Engineering Works. Its business operations encompass importing, exporting, and dealing in iron and steel, alloy steel scrap, steel tubes, pipes, and wires.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 23.37% to Rs 22.07 crore inQ3 FY25 as compared with Rs 28.80 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations surged 158.17% to Rs 385.48 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 149.31 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

The counter fell 1.91% to end at Rs 54.42 on Tuesday, 28 January 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Thomas Cook appointed exclusive partner for National Games of India 2025

Thomas Cook appointed exclusive partner for National Games of India 2025

Bharat Electronics wins order worth Rs 531 cr

Bharat Electronics wins order worth Rs 531 cr

Authum Investment & Infrastructure acquires 11.25 cr equity shares of NITCO

Authum Investment & Infrastructure acquires 11.25 cr equity shares of NITCO

Hatsun Agro Product hikes stake in Milk Mantra Dairy

Hatsun Agro Product hikes stake in Milk Mantra Dairy

Axis Bank allots 1.12 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Axis Bank allots 1.12 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 8:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMaha Kumbh StampedeLatest News LIVEDeepSeek R1Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon