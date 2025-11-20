Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 03:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lloyds Engineering Works signs two contract agreements with Kliver Polska Sp.zo.o., Poland

Lloyds Engineering Works signs two contract agreements with Kliver Polska Sp.zo.o., Poland

Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Lloyds Engineering Works has entered into two contract agreement with Kliver Polska Sp.zo.o., Poland, as on today i.e. 20 November 2025.

Terms of agreement:

1st Agreement: For Development of Towed Reels. Kliver Polska Sp.zo.o. shall design, prototype and deliver to the Company the towed reel for multifunctional underwater platform.

2nd Agreement: For Development of Test Stand. Kliver Polska Sp.zo.o. shall design, prototype and deliver to the Company the operational test tilt stand.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Board of Globus Spirits approves proposal to enhance FPI investment limit to 20%

Market hits record high; IT shares rally for 2nd day

Board of Globus Spirits approves fund raising up to Rs 500 cr

PVR Inox opens 6-screen multiplex at Elegante Unity One Mall, Pitampura, Delhi

Globus Spirits board clears Rs 500-cr equity fundraise plan

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

