PVR Inox opens 6-screen multiplex at Elegante Unity One Mall, Pitampura, Delhi

Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
PVR Inox announced the opening of a 6-screen multiplex at Elegante Unity One Mall, Netaji Subhash Place (NSP), Pitampura, Delhi developed under the Company's Asset Light Model.

The cinema is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including 4K Laser Projection, Dolby 7.1 Surround Sound, and luxurious recliner seating, delivering an exceptional fusion of visual brilliance, immersive acoustics, and ultimate comfort.

With this launch, PVR INOX now operates the largest multiplex network with 1,767 screens at 355 properties in 111 cities (India and Sri Lanka).

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

