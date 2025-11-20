Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 02:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Globus Spirits board clears Rs 500-cr equity fundraise plan

Globus Spirits board clears Rs 500-cr equity fundraise plan

Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Globus Spirits said that its board approved raising funds upto Rs 500 crore through the issuance of equity shares in one or more tranches.

The company will issue equity shares having face value of Rs 10 each, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 500 crore in one or more tranches, through various modes including by way of qualified institutions placement, preferential allotment or a private placement.

Additionally, the board also cleared a proposal to enhance the aggregate Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) investment limit to 20% of the paid-up equity share capital, subject to the approval of shareholders of the company.

 

The board has constituted a fund raising committee to oversee and manage all matters related to the proposed capital-raising initiatives.

Globus Spirits is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing and sale of Indian Made Indian Liquor (IMIL), Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), bulk alcohol, hand sanitizer and franchise bottling.

The companys standalone net profit skyrocketed over fifteen times to Rs 23.34 crore on 3.57% increase in revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) to Rs 660.60 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

The scrip fell 1.09% to Rs 1,156.70 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

