Lloyds Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 31.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of Lloyds Enterprises declined 31.09% to Rs 20.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 38.16% to Rs 333.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 241.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.333.70241.544.567.6161.9416.7059.1115.9320.9730.43