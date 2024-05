Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Firstsource Solutions has acquired Quintessence Business Solutions & Services, an India-based leader in outsourced revenue cycle management (RCM) services and technology company. This strategic acquisition further strengthens Firstsource's RCM solutions offerings, providing more comprehensive and AI-enabled RCM solutions for health systems, and growing its offshore capabilities