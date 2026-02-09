Lloyds Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.86 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.06% to Rs 299.18 crore

Net loss of Lloyds Enterprises reported to Rs 7.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 19.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 3.06% to Rs 299.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 290.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.299.18290.308.2014.2546.4056.0539.8853.22-7.8619.44

