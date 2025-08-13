Lloyds Metals & Energy consolidated net profit rises 15.10% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.66% to Rs 2377.03 croreNet profit of Lloyds Metals & Energy rose 15.10% to Rs 641.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 557.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.66% to Rs 2377.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2417.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2377.032417.24 -2 OPM %33.4129.73 -PBDT807.75722.60 12 PBT777.02703.87 10 NP641.59557.40 15
