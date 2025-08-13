Khandelwal Extractions standalone net profit declines 58.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 0.15 croreNet profit of Khandelwal Extractions declined 58.33% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.150.20 -25 OPM %26.6745.00 -PBDT0.080.13 -38 PBT0.070.12 -42 NP0.050.12 -58
