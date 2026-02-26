Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 1271.2, up 1.55% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.15% in last one year as compared to a 12.9% spurt in NIFTY and a 48.78% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1271.2, up 1.55% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 25452.6. The Sensex is at 82117.03, down 0.19%. Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd has risen around 15.49% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.83% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12399.4, up 0.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.03 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 29.24 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

