Thursday, February 26, 2026 | 01:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 1271.2, up 1.55% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.15% in last one year as compared to a 12.9% spurt in NIFTY and a 48.78% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1271.2, up 1.55% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 25452.6. The Sensex is at 82117.03, down 0.19%. Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd has risen around 15.49% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.83% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12399.4, up 0.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.03 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 29.24 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

BSE Ltd spurts 1.11%, up for third straight session

BSE Ltd spurts 1.11%, up for third straight session

Tube Investments of India Ltd spurts 3.75%, up for third straight session

Tube Investments of India Ltd spurts 3.75%, up for third straight session

Bandhan Bank Ltd spurts 1.38%, up for fifth straight session

Bandhan Bank Ltd spurts 1.38%, up for fifth straight session

Bank of Maharashtra soars 0.5%, gains for fifth straight session

Bank of Maharashtra soars 0.5%, gains for fifth straight session

Alkem Laboratories Ltd soars 1.19%, rises for fifth straight session

Alkem Laboratories Ltd soars 1.19%, rises for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayClean MAx Enviro IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayMark Carney India VisitPerplexity ComputerAmitabh Kant BS ManthanSamsung Galaxy S26 Series LaunchedThe Bluff OTT ReleasePersonal Finance