Lok Sabha Election 2024 phase 3 records 64.4% voter turnout

Noteworthy changes in voter participation were also observed in the earlier phases of the 2024 election. In Phase 1, held on April 19, the voter turnout was 66.14%, down by almost 4% from 2019. Similarly, in Phase 2, the turnout was 66.71%, showing a decrease of about 3%.

In phase 3, Assam achieved the highest voter turnout at 81.61%, while Uttar Pradesh recorded the lowest at 57.34% in Phase 3. Other states that participated in this phase had varying turnout rates: Bihar (58.18%), Chhattisgarh (71.06%), Goa (75.20%), Gujarat (58.98%), Karnataka (70.41%), Madhya Pradesh (66.05%), Maharashtra (61.44%), and West Bengal (75.79%).

In this phase, a total of 1331 candidates, including approximately 120 women, contested across 1.85 lakh polling stations, engaging 17.24 crore eligible voters. With the completion of phase 3, polling activities have concluded in 20 States/Union Territories and 283 constituencies for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Key political figures who contested in phase 3 included Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former Madhya Pradesh chief ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Digvijaya Singh, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav, and NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule.

