Sasken Technologies consolidated net profit rises 0.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.93% to Rs 108.99 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 20.86% to Rs 78.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 99.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.07% to Rs 406.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 446.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Sasken Technologies rose 0.70% to Rs 17.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.93% to Rs 108.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 102.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.