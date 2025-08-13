Lokesh Machines standalone net profit declines 55.34% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.16% to Rs 48.05 croreNet profit of Lokesh Machines declined 55.34% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 23.16% to Rs 48.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 62.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales48.0562.53 -23 OPM %17.9212.86 -PBDT4.494.85 -7 PBT0.721.54 -53 NP0.461.03 -55
