Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 4.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.19% to Rs 35.53 croreNet profit of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals rose 4.99% to Rs 7.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.19% to Rs 35.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 32.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales35.5332.54 9 OPM %25.1928.55 -PBDT10.9010.59 3 PBT10.1810.07 1 NP7.797.42 5
