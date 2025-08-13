Oxford Industries standalone net profit rises 2700.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Reported sales nilNet profit of Oxford Industries rose 2700.00% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales00.60 -100 OPM %01.67 -PBDT0.280.01 2700 PBT0.280.01 2700 NP0.280.01 2700
