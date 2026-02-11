Longspur International Ventures standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 94.20% to Rs 1.34 croreNet profit of Longspur International Ventures rose 500.00% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 94.20% to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1.340.69 94 OPM %33.5821.74 -PBDT0.380.11 245 PBT0.300.10 200 NP0.300.05 500
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Manor Estates & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:13 AM IST