Longspur International Ventures standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 94.20% to Rs 1.34 crore

Net profit of Longspur International Ventures rose 500.00% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 94.20% to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1.340.6933.5821.740.380.110.300.100.300.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News