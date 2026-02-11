Cosmo Ferrites reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.32 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.17% to Rs 19.18 crore

Net Loss of Cosmo Ferrites reported to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 15.17% to Rs 19.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 22.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.19.1822.612.505.88-0.320.59-1.51-0.57-1.32-0.45

