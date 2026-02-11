Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 09:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SJ Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the December 2025 quarter

SJ Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

Sales rise 1096.61% to Rs 7.06 crore

Net profit of SJ Corporation reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1096.61% to Rs 7.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales7.060.59 1097 OPM %2.12-23.73 -PBDT0.15-0.14 LP PBT0.12-0.19 LP NP0.13-0.21 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

