Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Manugraph India Ltd, Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd, Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd and Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 May 2025.

Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd spiked 19.97% to Rs 168.5 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 5121 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4598 shares in the past one month.

 

Manugraph India Ltd soared 19.97% to Rs 22.41. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 36495 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5786 shares in the past one month.

Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd surged 16.20% to Rs 805. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10455 shares in the past one month.

Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd gained 14.00% to Rs 54. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 18372 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5510 shares in the past one month.

Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd spurt 13.70% to Rs 8.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16292 shares in the past one month.

First Published: May 30 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

