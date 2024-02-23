Lords Chloro Alkali reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.20 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 21.73% to Rs 58.16 crore

Net loss of Lords Chloro Alkali reported to Rs 3.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 12.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 21.73% to Rs 58.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 74.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.58.1674.31-2.8427.51-1.9020.07-4.2718.01-3.2012.82