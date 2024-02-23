Jana Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 12.82% in the December 2023 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 28.36% to Rs 1038.02 croreNet profit of Jana Small Finance Bank rose 12.82% to Rs 134.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 119.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Total Operating Income rose 28.36% to Rs 1038.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 808.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Total Operating Income1038.02808.68 28 OPM %46.6939.19 -PBDT134.64119.34 13 PBT134.64119.34 13 NP134.64119.34 13
