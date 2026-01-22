Thursday, January 22, 2026 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd, Williamson Magor & Company Ltd, Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd and AksharChem (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 January 2026.

Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 667.2 at 11:58 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 23692 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7531 shares in the past one month.

 

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 297.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 15.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23319 shares in the past one month.

Williamson Magor & Company Ltd spiked 16.49% to Rs 33.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4967 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 314 shares in the past one month.

Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd exploded 16.13% to Rs 167. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5005 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1387 shares in the past one month.

AksharChem (India) Ltd spurt 14.75% to Rs 237.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 499 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 884 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

